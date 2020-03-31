Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 31.03.2020 (BTCUSD, XAUUSD, AUDUSD)

Article By RoboForex.com

BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”

BTCUSD is trading at 6372.00; the instrument is moving inside Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a sideways tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 6555.00 and then resume moving downwards to reach 4365.00. Another signal to confirm further descending movement is the price’s rebounding from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the scenario that implies further decline may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 6955.00. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 7805.00. After breaking the support area and fixing below 5665.00, the price may resume moving downwards and finish a Head & Shoulders pattern.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

XAUUSD is trading at 1615.00; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1605.00 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1715.00. Another signal to confirm further ascending movement is the price’s rebounding from the downside border of a Triangle pattern. However, the scenario that implies further growth may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1525.00. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1495.00.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is trading at 0.6206; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a bullish tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.6135 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.6545. Another signal to confirm further ascending movement is the price’s rebounding from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the scenario that implies further growth may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.5805. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.5720.

