26 Mar

Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 26.03.2020 (EURUSD, USDCHF, USDTRY)

March 26, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is trading at 1.0907; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.0865 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.1065. Another signal to confirm further ascending movement is the price’s rebounding from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the scenario that implies further growth may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.0750. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.0685.

EURUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is trading at 0.9745; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.9720 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.0025. Another signal to confirm further ascending movement is the price’s rebounding from the downside border of a Wolfe Wave pattern. However, the scenario that implies further growth may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.9545. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.9465. After breaking the trendline and fixing above 0.9835, the price may resume moving upwards.

USDCHF
USDTRY, “US Dollar vs New Turkish Lira”

USDTRY is trading at 6.4593; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 6.3955 and then resume moving upwards to reach 6.6455. Another signal to confirm further ascending movement is the price’s rebounding from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the scenario that implies further growth may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 6.3000. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 6.2000.

USDTRY

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

