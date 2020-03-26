Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 26.03.2020 (EURUSD, USDCHF, USDTRY)

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is trading at 1.0907; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.0865 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.1065. Another signal to confirm further ascending movement is the price’s rebounding from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the scenario that implies further growth may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.0750. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.0685.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is trading at 0.9745; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.9720 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.0025. Another signal to confirm further ascending movement is the price’s rebounding from the downside border of a Wolfe Wave pattern. However, the scenario that implies further growth may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.9545. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.9465. After breaking the trendline and fixing above 0.9835, the price may resume moving upwards.





USDTRY, “US Dollar vs New Turkish Lira”

USDTRY is trading at 6.4593; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 6.3955 and then resume moving upwards to reach 6.6455. Another signal to confirm further ascending movement is the price’s rebounding from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the scenario that implies further growth may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 6.3000. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 6.2000.

