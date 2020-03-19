19 Mar

Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 19.03.2020 (EURUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY)

March 19, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is trading at 1.0907; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating n descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.0925 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.0595. Another signal to confirm further descending movement is the price’s rebounding from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the scenario that implies further decline may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1115. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1205.

EURUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





AUDUSD is trading at 0.5635; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.5715 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.5145. Another signal to confirm further descending movement is the price’s rebounding from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the scenario that implies further decline may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.6185. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.6265.

AUDUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is trading at 108.85; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 108.30 and then resume moving upwards to reach 110.65. Another signal to confirm further ascending movement is the price’s rebounding from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the scenario that implies further growth may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 107.15. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 106.25.

USDJPY

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Dollar remains king as pandemic fears grip markets Mar 19, 2020 - By Lukman Otunuga, ForexTime -Words fail t o describe how explosively volatile and chaotic financial markets have been over the past few days. Fears over a global recession sparked by the coronavirus pandemic are blunting appetite for stock markets with…
Four Key Questions To This Crisis Everyone is Asking Mar 18, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders - Recently, I was asked to participate in a live radio talk with Arnold Gay and Yasmin Wonkers at Money 89.3 Asia First and was sent the following questions to prepare for the show.  I thought this would be…
You Won’t Believe WHEN Pension Funds “Embraced Stocks as a Safe Investment” Mar 18, 2020 - By Elliott Wave International Pension funds were already in a highly precarious position before the DJIA's February 12 high and the subsequent start of the high drama in stock moves. The 2018 edition of Robert Prechter's Conquer the Crash noted:…