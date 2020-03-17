Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 17.03.2020 (BTCUSD, XAUUSD, NZDUSD)

Article By RoboForex.com

BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”

BTCUSD is trading at 5273.00; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 5445.00 and then resume moving downwards to reach 2655.00. Another signal to confirm further descending movement is the price’s rebounding from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the scenario that implies further decline may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 6825.00. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 7605.00. After breaking the Triangle’s downside border and fixing below 3865.00, the price may resume moving downwards.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

XAUUSD is trading at 1487.00; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1505.00 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1375.00. Another signal to confirm further descending movement is the price’s rebounding from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the scenario that implies further decline may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1555.00. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1605.00.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is trading at 0.6029; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.6045 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.5875. Another signal to confirm further descending movement is the price’s rebounding from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the scenario that implies further decline may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.6155. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.6225.



