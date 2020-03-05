Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 04.03.2020 (EURUSD, USDCAD, USDRUB)

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is trading at 1.1134; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.1095 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.1350. Another signal to confirm further ascending movement is the price’s rebounding from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the scenario that implies further growth may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.0965. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.0845.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is trading at 1.3391; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.3370 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.3525. Another signal to confirm further ascending movement is the price’s rebounding from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the scenario that implies further growth may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.3305. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.3185.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB is trading at 65.93; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 65.40 and then resume moving upwards to reach 68.85. Another signal to confirm further ascending movement is the price’s rebounding from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the scenario that implies further growth may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 64.05. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 62.75.

