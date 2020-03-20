20 Mar

How the Best Traders Respond to Financial Crisis

March 20, 2020

By TheTechnicalTraders.com

A member sent me a lovely email tonight. Many of you did, in fact, so thank you.

One member shared a video with me that I just watched and hands down, everyone should take the 41 minutes of this fascinating video on trader’s mindsets and ways to trade. Be sure to listen to the end because every point is crucial for your trading success and mindset.

If you are looking for a trading strategy that is simple to follow part-time, low-risk, and can avoid market crashes through risk management and profit during bear markets, you can have my trades sent to you in real-time here.

If you need help following your trades or my trade alerts, so you take partial profits, tighten your stops, and exit trades when they start to go against you, then this short video course will help you make rule-based-trading your strength.

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





If you are stuck at home without work or income, then you should think about the Trading As Your Business program so you can earn a living from any computer anywhere in the world as I do.

I hope you were able to get a few gold nuggets from the video above as I did.

Chris Vermeulen
Chief Market Strategist

TheTechnicalTraders.com

Financial News Stock Market News
Cash Is King, Not Gold, Not Bonds Mar 20, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders - Exactly one month ago, on February 20th, the SP500 made an all-time high and reversed its trend to the downside. What a wild ride the last month has been across virtually all asset classes. Out of all…
Metals Meltdown Continues Mar 20, 2020 - By Orbex Gold It’s been another very volatile week for gold. Prices extended last week’s declines to trade lows of 1451. The sell-off this week has continued amidst the ongoing sell-off across a broad range of instruments. And equities and…
Is There a Real Shortage of Physical Gold and Silver? Mar 20, 2020 - Bob Moriarty of 321gold discusses the current situation with physical metals and paper markets. By The Gold Report - Source: Bob Moriarty for Streetwise Reports   03/18/2020 Every time the price of gold and silver go down in a big way,…