12 Mar

HK50 Analysis: Weak Hong Kong data bearish for HK50

March 12, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Weak Hong Kong data bearish for HK50

Hong Kong economic data in the last couple of weeks were weak. The Q4 GDP final reading confirmed economy contracted 2.9% over year in the last quarter of 2019, following a 2.8% fall in the previous three months. Retail sales decline continued: sales decline accelerated to 23% over year in January after 21.1% fall in previous month. And the private sector contraction continued the 23rd straight month in February. The contraction was attributed to impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China and globally, which resulted in falling new orders and output. Deteriorating economic data are bearish for HK50.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Sell
Donchian Channel Sell
MA(200) Sell
Fractals Sell
Parabolic SAR Sell

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Sell
Buy stop Below 24098
Stop loss Above 25614

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

