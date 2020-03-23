Has WTI Crude Oil Hit A Bottom?

By Orbex

Crude oil prices fell over 6% into Friday’s close following a brief rally to the 28.00 handle which previously marked a bottom.

Following the declines down to the 22.00 handle, price action is close to this level.

A break down below 22 could see WTI crude oil pushing through into new lows.

The minor trend line will be key as a breakout to the upside could suggest a short term correction.

By Orbex