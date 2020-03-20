20 Mar

Gold vs WTI Oil, Gold vs Silver, Hertz & Telus lead Weekly Top Gainers/Losers

March 20, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Top Gainers – The World Market

1. XAUOIL – a gold instrument Gold vs Light Sweet Crude Oil (WTI).

2. XAUXAG – a gold instrument Gold vs Silver.

 Top losers – The World Market

1. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. – an American car rental company.

2. Telus Corporation – a Canadian telecommunications company.

 Top Gainers – Foreign Exchange Market (Forex)

1. USDNOK, USDMXN – an increase in these charts means weakening of the Norwegian krone and Mexican peso against the US dollar.

2. USDCZK, USDRUB – – an increase in these charts means the weakening of the Czech koruna and the Russian ruble against the US dollar.

 Top losers – Foreign Exchange Market (Forex)

1. GBPUSD, NZDUSD – a decrease in these charts means the strengthening of the US dollar against the British pound and the New Zealand dollar.

2. AUDJPY, AUDUSD – a decrease in these charts means the strengthening of the Japanese yen and the US dollar against the Australian dollar.

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

Note:
This overview has an informative and tutorial character and is published for free. All the data, included in the overview, are received from public sources, recognized as more or less reliable. Moreover, there is no guarantee that the indicated information is full and precise. Overviews are not updated. The whole information in each overview, including opinion, indicators, charts and anything else, is provided only for familiarization purposes and is not financial advice or а recommendation. The whole text and its any part, as well as the charts cannot be considered as an offer to make a deal with any asset. IFC Markets and its employees under any circumstances are not liable for any action taken by someone else during or after reading the overview.

