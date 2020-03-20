Gold vs WTI Oil, Gold vs Silver, Hertz & Telus lead Weekly Top Gainers/Losers

By IFCMarkets

Top Gainers – The World Market

1. XAUOIL – a gold instrument Gold vs Light Sweet Crude Oil (WTI).

2. XAUXAG – a gold instrument Gold vs Silver.

Top losers – The World Market

1. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. – an American car rental company.

2. Telus Corporation – a Canadian telecommunications company.

Top Gainers – Foreign Exchange Market (Forex)

1. USDNOK, USDMXN – an increase in these charts means weakening of the Norwegian krone and Mexican peso against the US dollar.

2. USDCZK, USDRUB – – an increase in these charts means the weakening of the Czech koruna and the Russian ruble against the US dollar.

Top losers – Foreign Exchange Market (Forex)

1. GBPUSD, NZDUSD – a decrease in these charts means the strengthening of the US dollar against the British pound and the New Zealand dollar.

2. AUDJPY, AUDUSD – a decrease in these charts means the strengthening of the Japanese yen and the US dollar against the Australian dollar.

