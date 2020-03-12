Gold vs Oil, Gas vs Oil, Cenovus & Occidental lead Weekly Top Gainers/Losers

By IFCMarkets

Top Gainers – The World Market

1. Natural Gas vs WTI Crude – a personal composite instrument GAS/OIL.

2. Gold vs Oil – a gold instrument Gold against WTI Crude.

Top Losers – The World Market

1. Cenovus Energy Inc – a Canadian oil and gas company.

2. Occidental Petroleum Corporation – an American oil and gas company.

Top Gainers – Foreign Exchange Market (Forex)

1. EURRUB, USDRUB – the growth in these charts means the weakening of the Russian ruble against the euro and the US dollar.

2. USDMXN, EURMXN – the growth in these charts means the weakening of the Mexican peso against the US dollar and the euro.

Top Losers – Foreign Exchange Market (Forex)

1. CADJPY, CADCHF – the decrease in these charts means a weakening of the Canadian dollar against the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc.

2. AUDJPY, USDJPY – the decrease in these charts means the strengthening of the Japanese yen against the Australian and American dollars.

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

Note:

This overview has an informative and tutorial character and is published for free. All the data, included in the overview, are received from public sources, recognized as more or less reliable. Moreover, there is no guarantee that the indicated information is full and precise. Overviews are not updated. The whole information in each overview, including opinion, indicators, charts and anything else, is provided only for familiarization purposes and is not financial advice or а recommendation. The whole text and its any part, as well as the charts cannot be considered as an offer to make a deal with any asset. IFC Markets and its employees under any circumstances are not liable for any action taken by someone else during or after reading the overview.