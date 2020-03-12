12 Mar

Gold vs Oil, Gas vs Oil, Cenovus & Occidental lead Weekly Top Gainers/Losers

March 12, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Top Gainers – The World Market

1. Natural Gas vs WTI Crude – a personal composite instrument GAS/OIL.

2. Gold vs Oil – a gold instrument Gold against WTI Crude.

 Top Losers – The World Market

1. Cenovus Energy Inc – a Canadian oil and gas company.

2. Occidental Petroleum Corporation – an American oil and gas company.

 Top Gainers – Foreign Exchange Market (Forex)

1. EURRUB, USDRUB – the growth in these charts means the weakening of the Russian ruble against the euro and the US dollar.

2. USDMXN, EURMXN – the growth in these charts means the weakening of the Mexican peso against the US dollar and the euro.

 Top Losers – Foreign Exchange Market (Forex)

1. CADJPY, CADCHF – the decrease in these charts means a weakening of the Canadian dollar against the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc.

2. AUDJPY, USDJPY – the decrease in these charts means the strengthening of the Japanese yen against the Australian and American dollars.

Note:
