Global market sell-off will ease with some investors set to ‘make a fortune’

By George Prior

The sell-off on global stock markets will ease as liquidity measures are rolled out – and some investors will make a fortune from the volatility – affirms the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organizations.

Nigel Green, the chief executive and founder of deVere Group, is speaking out after coronavirus fears triggered the largest one-day fall on many global indices – including the FTSE and the Dow Jones – since the “Black Monday” market crash in 1987.

Mr Green comments: “Global markets were thrown into turmoil Thursday as fear gripped investors over the jump in confirmed coronavirus cases and as governments around the world introduced measures to try and halt the spread, which contributed to the panic.

“All assets – even safe-haven ones such as gold and Treasuries – were being shed in order to shore up cash reserves to meet margin requirements.

“This was a temporary phenomenon.

“Whilst some volatility will remain as no-one can truly know where the bottom is due to the unpredictability of this public health crisis, the global sell-off will ease as central banks roll-out liquidity measures.”

This prediction was also made earlier in the week by the deVere CEO who noted: “Markets are looking for good reason to return to being bullish – which has been their default position for an unusually long time – and actions being taken by central banks could provide just that in days to come.”

He added: “We expect global stock markets to have recovered significantly before the year-end.”

On Friday Asia-Pacific markets staged sharp recoveries, European and U.S. ones are expected to follow suit.

Mr Green observes: “The coronavirus is an unprecedented public health crisis, with many tragic consequences that cannot and should not be underestimated or dismissed.

“It has spooked the markets to historic levels.

“Yet many investors will use the temporary volatility as important buying opportunities, with some set to make a fortune from the turbulence.

“Fluctuations can cause panic-selling and mispricing. Sought-after stocks can then become cheaper, meaning investors can top up their portfolios and/or take advantage of lower entry points. This all typically results in better returns.

“A sensible fund manager will assist investors to seek out the opportunities that turbulence creates and mitigate potential risks as and when they are presented.”

The deVere CEO concludes: “As ever in times of market volatility, many investors will be using the fall-out of the coronavirus outbreak as a chance to generate and build wealth.”

About:

deVere Group is one of the world’s largest independent advisors of specialist global financial solutions to international, local mass affluent, and high-net-worth clients. It has a network of more than 70 offices across the world, over 80,000 clients and $12bn under advisement.