GBPUSD Testing August 2019 Lows

By Orbex
The cable is seeing renewed selling pressure.
Price action is looking to the downside after the break of the 1.2200 handle. Price is now close to the August 2019 lows of 1.2016.
A break down below this level could trigger further declines. However, we suspect some kind of rebound in the near term.
Free Reports:
Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.
Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter
If not, expect 1.2000 as the next support of interest. Given the psychological importance of this level, we expect the support to hold.
By Orbex