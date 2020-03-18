18 Mar

GBPUSD Testing August 2019 Lows

March 18, 2020

By Orbex

The cable is seeing renewed selling pressure.

Price action is looking to the downside after the break of the 1.2200 handle. Price is now close to the August 2019 lows of 1.2016.

A break down below this level could trigger further declines. However, we suspect some kind of rebound in the near term.

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





If not, expect 1.2000 as the next support of interest. Given the psychological importance of this level, we expect the support to hold.

By Orbex

Financial News Forex and Currency News
The Coronavirus Contraction: Only Cooperation Can Defeat the Impending Global Crisis Mar 18, 2020 - By Dan Steinbock - Despite China’s success in containment, the novel coronavirus is exploding outside China, due to complacency and inadequate preparedness. The impending contraction will compound human risks and economic damage. Although the epicenter of the outbreak is now…
Market Volatility, Safe Havens, Gold, Crude Oil Mar 18, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders - Have we seen this pattern before? Be prepared for some really ugly earnings data in Q2 and Q3 of this year, then we’ll figure out if our expectations were accurate or not and what we should be…
Nowhere to Hide Mar 18, 2020 - Sector expert Michael Ballanger breaks down the latest market moves and charts a "course of action." By The Gold Report - Source: Michael Ballanger for Streetwise Reports   03/16/2020 As I begin the weekly missive here on Thursday, the U.S. equity…