GBPUSD Settling Into A Sideways Range

By Orbex
The pound sterling gave back some of the gains from last Thursday as a result of the BoE rate cut.
Price action is lower again, but a bottom looks to be in place at 1.1497.
With the resistance level at 1.2000, we expect the GBPUSD to consolidate with these levels for now.
Free Reports:
Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.
Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter
The pound managed to rise over 1.52% into Friday’s close, but the hidden bearish divergence suggests downside for now. This indicates that the floor at 1.1497 will be tested once again.
By Orbex