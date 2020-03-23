23 Mar

GBPUSD Settling Into A Sideways Range

March 23, 2020

By Orbex

The pound sterling gave back some of the gains from last Thursday as a result of the BoE rate cut.

Price action is lower again, but a bottom looks to be in place at 1.1497.

With the resistance level at 1.2000, we expect the GBPUSD to consolidate with these levels for now.

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





The pound managed to rise over 1.52% into Friday’s close, but the hidden bearish divergence suggests downside for now. This indicates that the floor at 1.1497 will be tested once again.

By Orbex

 

Financial News Forex and Currency News
The Coming Global Coronavirus Contraction Mar 23, 2020 - By Dan Steinbock - Despite China’s success in containment, the novel coronavirus is exploding in the US and Europe. The contraction will shake economies, politics and governments worldwide. As the accumulated confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) continue to…
Concerned About The Real Estate Market? Us Too! Mar 23, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders - The current global Covid-19 virus event has upended everyone’s forward expectations related to the US and global economy.  Recently, President Trump has announced a 12-month reprieve for homeowners who find themselves without income, or a job, because of…
Global financial markets to use China’s recovery as a critical gauge Mar 23, 2020 - By George Prior - Global financial markets will use China’s recovery as a sentiment tracker, affirms the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory and services organizations. The comments from Nigel Green come as European and Asian-Pacific…