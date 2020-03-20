20 Mar

GBPUSD Rebounds On BoE Rate Cut

March 20, 2020

By Orbex

The Bank of England cut interest rates in a move to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

GBPUSD price action is rebounding off the 1.4898 level. If this bottom forms, we expect the upside near 1.2000 to be tested in the near term.

The Stochastics oscillator remains at the oversold level for the moment, so we could see some consolidation to continue.

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





By Orbex

 

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Cash Is King, Not Gold, Not Bonds Mar 20, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders - Exactly one month ago, on February 20th, the SP500 made an all-time high and reversed its trend to the downside. What a wild ride the last month has been across virtually all asset classes. Out of all…
Metals Meltdown Continues Mar 20, 2020 - By Orbex Gold It’s been another very volatile week for gold. Prices extended last week’s declines to trade lows of 1451. The sell-off this week has continued amidst the ongoing sell-off across a broad range of instruments. And equities and…
Is There a Real Shortage of Physical Gold and Silver? Mar 20, 2020 - Bob Moriarty of 321gold discusses the current situation with physical metals and paper markets. By The Gold Report - Source: Bob Moriarty for Streetwise Reports   03/18/2020 Every time the price of gold and silver go down in a big way,…