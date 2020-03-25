GBPUSD Analysis: Slower UK producer output prices decline bullish for GBPUSD

By IFCMarkets
Slower UK producer output prices decline bullish for GBPUSD
Britain’s producer price index declined less than expected in February: the PPI declined 1.2% in February after 0.3% growth in January, when a 2% drop was expected. This is bullish for GBPUSD.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Sell
|Donchian Channel
|Buy
|MA(200)
|Sell
|Fractals
|Buy
|Parabolic SAR
|Buy
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Buy
|Buy stop
|Above 1.1972
|Stop loss
|Below 1.1780
Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets
Free Reports:
Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.
Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter