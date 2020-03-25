25 Mar

GBPUSD Analysis: Slower UK producer output prices decline bullish for GBPUSD

March 25, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Britain’s producer price index declined less than expected in February: the PPI declined 1.2% in February after 0.3% growth in January, when a 2% drop was expected. This is bullish for GBPUSD.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Sell
Donchian Channel Buy
MA(200) Sell
Fractals Buy
Parabolic SAR Buy

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 1.1972
Stop loss Below 1.1780

