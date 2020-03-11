GBPUSD Analysis: Interest rate cut by Bank of England bearish for GBPUSD

By IFCMarkets
Interest rate cut by Bank of England bearish for GBPUSD
Bank of England cut interest rates half a percentage point to 0.5% in an emergency statement. It mentioned in the decision business activity “is likely to weaken materially in the United Kingdom over the coming months.” This is bearish for GBPUSD.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Sell
|Donchian Channel
|Neutral
|MA(200)
|Neutral
|Fractals
|Sell
|Parabolic SAR
|Buy
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Sell
|Buy stop
|Below 1.2829
|Stop loss
|Above 1.2975
