11 Mar

GBPUSD Analysis: Interest rate cut by Bank of England bearish for GBPUSD

March 11, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Bank of England cut interest rates half a percentage point to 0.5% in an emergency statement. It mentioned in the decision business activity “is likely to weaken materially in the United Kingdom over the coming months.” This is bearish for GBPUSD.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Sell
Donchian Channel Neutral
MA(200) Neutral
Fractals Sell
Parabolic SAR Buy

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Sell
Buy stop Below 1.2829
Stop loss Above 1.2975

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

