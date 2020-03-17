17 Mar

GBPUSD Analysis: Higher unemployment bearish for GBPUSD

UK unemployment rose to 3.9% in January when a steady unemployment at 3.8% was expected. This is bearish for GBPUSD.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Sell
Donchian Channel Sell
MA(200) Sell
Fractals Sell
Parabolic SAR Sell

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Sell
Buy stop Below 1.2128
Stop loss Above 1.2265

