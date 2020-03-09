09 Mar

GBP_Index Analysis: Preparing for macroeconomic data release

March 9, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Preparing for macroeconomic data release

A downward movement means weakening of the British pound. Brexit could negatively affect the British economy. Important macroeconomic data for January will be released in the UK this Wednesday: Construction Output, Industrial Production, Manufacturing Production, Monthly GDP, Trade Balance and others. All forecasts are negative, which may adversely affect the dynamics of the pound. Note that the rate of the Bank of England is 0.75%, which is much less than annual inflation of 1.8%. According to interest-bearing futures, with 100% probability the Bank of England will lower the rate to 0.5% at the next meeting on March 26. Let us recall that on March 18, the next round of negotiations on Brexit begins, which may affect the dynamics of the pound.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Sell
MA(200) Sell
Fractals Neutral
Parabolic SAR Sell
Bollinger Bands Sell

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Sell
Buy stop Below 1,358
Stop loss Above 1,408

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Forex and Currency News
Oil capitulates below $40 amid intra-OPEC+ price war Mar 9, 2020 - By Han Tan, Market Analyst, ForexTime The $40/bbl floor has given out below Brent Oil, which is now trading around its lowest levels since February 2016, after Saudi Arabia slashed its official prices by the most in some 20 years. The…
Gold and Silver Rally Back After Fed Emergency Rate Cut Mar 7, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders - Over the past few weeks and months, our research team has continued to sing the praises of precious metals – particularly Gold and Silver.  After last week’s dramatic selloff in precious metals (attributed mostly to margin call…
How To Trade A Standard Head & Shoulders Pattern Mar 6, 2020 - By Orbex - Standard and Inverse Head & Shoulders are two sides of the same coin and are the exact opposite of each other. That said, both signal the end of a directional move and hint at a reversal. A…