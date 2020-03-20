GB100 Analysis: Weak UK data bearish for GB100

20 Mar

Weak UK data bearish for GB100

British economic data didn’t improve following Bank of England decision to cut rates half a percentage points to 0.25% at its March 11 meeting. Manufacturing production decline deepened to 3.6% over year in January from 2.5% in the previous month. Balance of trade surplus declined to 4.2 billion Pounds from 6.3 billion. And labor market report showed unemployment ticked up in January to 3.9% from 3.8%. To combat coronavirus impact on economy UK government announced £330 billion financial aid program ($398 billion) of government-backed loans and guarantees. Deteriorating economic data are bearish for GB100.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Buy
MACD Sell
Donchian Channel Sell
MA(200) Sell
Fractals Sell
Parabolic SAR Sell

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Sell
Buy stop Below 4832.87
Stop loss Above 5844.09

