GB100 Analysis: Weak UK data bearish for GB100

Weak UK data bearish for GB100
British economic data didn’t improve following Bank of England decision to cut rates half a percentage points to 0.25% at its March 11 meeting. Manufacturing production decline deepened to 3.6% over year in January from 2.5% in the previous month. Balance of trade surplus declined to 4.2 billion Pounds from 6.3 billion. And labor market report showed unemployment ticked up in January to 3.9% from 3.8%. To combat coronavirus impact on economy UK government announced £330 billion financial aid program ($398 billion) of government-backed loans and guarantees. Deteriorating economic data are bearish for GB100.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Buy
|MACD
|Sell
|Donchian Channel
|Sell
|MA(200)
|Sell
|Fractals
|Sell
|Parabolic SAR
|Sell
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Sell
|Buy stop
|Below 4832.87
|Stop loss
|Above 5844.09
