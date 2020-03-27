Further Upside For GBPUSD After Clearing 1.20

By Orbex

The British pound is up over 2% on the day after clearing the 1.2000 handle. In the near term, the 1.2000 region will be tested.

The current upside could see prices testing the 1.2277 region.

Given the divergence showing up on the charts, we expect that a new range will be forming within the 1.2277 and 1.1878 region.

