FR40 Analysis: Weak French data bearish for FR40

March 13, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Weak French data bearish for FR40

French economic data in the last couple of weeks were mixed. The Q4 GDP final reading confirmed economy contracted 0.1% over quarter in the fourth quarter of 2019, following a 0.3% growth in the previous three months. Retail sales growth declined to 2.1% over year in January after 2.5% increase in previous month. However, the private sector activities expansion speeded up a bit: final reading of Markit’s composite PMI was revised up to 52 in February after 51.1 reading for previous month. At the same time manufacturing sector recorded a decline in activities, the first contraction in seven months due to decline in new orders attributed to discontinuation of Boeing 737 Max production and coronavirus disruptions. The coronavirus impact will likely last at least a few weeks as the outbreak was designated a global pandemic on Wednesday and the US restricted travel from Europe for 30 days. Deteriorating economic data are bearish for FR40.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Sell
Donchian Channel Sell
MA(200) Sell
Fractals Sell
Parabolic SAR Sell

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Sell
Buy stop Below 3911.29
Stop loss Above 4956.83

