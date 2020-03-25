Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 25.03.2020

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After forming the ascending impulse towards 1.0887 and completing the correction at 1.0744, EURUSD is moving upwards. If later the price breaks 1.0815 to the upside, the market may continue growing towards 1.0943; if 1.0740 to the downside – resume trading downwards with the target at 1.0700.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has finished the ascending impulse towards 1.1800; right now, it is consolidating below this level. Possibly, the pair may break this level to the upside and then trade upwards to reach 1.1910. After that, the instrument may break the latter level as well and then continue growing with the target at 1.2145.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

After finishing the correction towards 0.9842, USDCHF is falling to break 0.9760. Later, the market may continue trading downwards with the short-term target at 0.9686.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is still consolidating around 110.70; it has expanded the range up to 111.70 and right now it falling to test 110.70 from above. After that, the instrument may start another growth to reach 111.90 and then form a new descending structure with the target at 110.70.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is still trading upwards to reach 0.6136. After that, the instrument may correct to the downside with the target at 0.5822.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB is falling towards 78.38. Later, the market may break this level and continue trading downwards with the short-term target at 76.02.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is falling. Possibly, today the pair may reach 1.4333 and then consolidate below it. After that, the instrument may break 1.4333 to the downside and continue the descending wave with the target at 1.4171.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

After completing the ascending structure at 1577.50 and forming a new consolidation range around it, Gold has broken the range to the upside. Possibly, the pair may continue trading upwards. Today, the price may reach 1650.50 and then start another correction with the target at 1577.50.





BRENT

Brent is still consolidating around 27.77. Today, the pair may grow to break 28.70 and then continue trading upwards with the target at 30.80.





BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”

BTCUSD is consolidating around 6500.00. The main scenario implies that the instrument may resume growing to reach 7500.00 and then correct towards 5700.00. After that, the instrument may start another growth with the target at 7000.00.

