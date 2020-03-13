Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 13.03.2020

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After reaching the first downside target at 1.1060 without forming any corrections, EURUSD has formed the ascending impulse; right now, it is consolidating around 1.1176. Possibly, the pair may break the range to the upside and continue the correction towards 1.1298.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

After breaking 1.2766, GBPUSD has reached 1.2556; right now, it is consolidating around the latter level. Possibly, today the pair may expand the range down to 1.2455 and then start another correction to return to 1.2766. Later, the market may resume falling with the target at 1.2246.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has finished the first descending wave at 0.9550; right now, it is correcting towards 0.9375. Later, the market may start a new growth with the target at 0.9600.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is growing with the short-term target at 108.60. Today, the pair may break 105.90 to the upside and then reach 107.07. After that, the instrument may form a new descending structure towards 106.00 and then resume trading upwards to reach the above-mentioned target.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

After completing another descending wave at 0.6222, AUDUSD is forming the first impulse to the upside. Possibly, the pair may reach 0.6385 and then fall towards 0.6300, After that, the instrument may resume trading upwards with the target at 0.6500.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB has finished another ascending structure to reach 75.45; right now, it is falling towards 72.60. Later, the market may start another growth to reach 74.04 and then form a new descending structure with the short-term target at 70.60.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

After completing the correction at 1.3700, USDCAD has broken the high at 1.3832; right now, it is still growing. Today, the pair may test the broken high from above and then form one more ascending structure with the short-term target at 1.4040.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

After forming a downside continuation pattern around 1638.98 and broken it downwards, Gold has completed the descending wave at 1555.55. Possibly, today the pair may form one more ascending structure to reach 1594.22. In fact, the instrument is expected to start a new rising wave with the target at 1768.50.





BRENT

Brent continues falling; right now, it is consolidating below 32.00. According to the main scenario, the price is expected to break the range to the upside and grow to reach 35.60. Later, the market may break this level as well and then continue trading upwards with the first target at 39.44. .





BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”

Earlier, BTCUSD broke 7300.00 and fell towards 5900.00. Today, after forming the consolidation range around this level and expanding it down to 3900.00, the price has finished the ascending impulse towards 5600.00 along with the correction at 4800.00. The main scenario implies that the instrument may form the second ascending impulse to reach 6600.00 and then start a new correction towards 5700.00. After that, the pair may resume trading upwards with the first target at 7600.00.

Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.