Fiji cuts rate 1st time in 8-1/2 years, economy to shrink

By CentralBankNews.info

Fiji’s central bank cut its policy rate for the first time in 8-1/2 years to stimulate demand and cushion the blow to its important tourism industry from the global spread of the coronavirus, which is expected to lead to an economic contraction this year.

The Reserve Bank of Fiji (RBF) slashed its Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) in half, or by 25 basis points to 0.25 percent, its first rate cut since November 2011.

“The negative impact of the coronavirus has already been felt in the tourism industry, with cancelled travel and hotel bookings as well as reduced flights,” the central bank said.

Fiji, an archipelago in the South Pacific, welcomed almost 900,000 visitors last year and tourism employs some 40,000 people and accounts for some 18 percent of gross domestic product.

Tourism, which is also the largest source of foreign exchange for Fiji, is deeply linked to the rest of the economy and the fall in revenue will impact wholesale and retail trade, construction, transport, manufacturing and government revenue, RBF said.

“In light of the negative impact of COVID-19 on global travel and trade, as well as deteriorating consumer and business confidence in recent weeks, the reduction in the OPR is appropriate and should provide necessary stimulus to the domestic economy,” RBF Governor Ariff Ali said.

Partial data for consumption and investment point to sustained softness in demand, with credit growth decelerating as hiring plans have shrunk in the first two months.

RBF expects Fiji’s economy to contract this year, down from February’s forecast of 1.7 percent growth and an estimated 1.0 percent growth in 2019, with the magnitude of the contraction depending on how long the pandemic persists.

Mitigating some of the negative impact from the virus, the bank said the country’s financial system is sound and the bank’s twin monetary policy objectives of stable inflation and foreign reserves remain intact.

Fiji’s inflation rate fell further to minus 3 percent in February, the fifth consecutive month of deflation due to lower prices for yaqona or kava, vegetables and fruits, and kerosone.

Foreign reserves were adequate at $2.264 billion as of March 18, equivalent to 5.8 months of imports, and up from $2.248 billion on January 30.

Fiji’s board had been tentatively scheduled to meet on March 26.



The Reserve Bank of Fiji issued the following statement: