25 Mar

Fibonacci Retracements Analysis 25.03.2020 (GBPUSD, EURJPY)

March 25, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the daily chart, GBPUSD is trying to fix below the low at 1.1958. At the same time, the current slight growth may be considered as a test of the broken low from below and a rising correction. After finishing the pullback, the pair may continue falling towards the post-correctional extension area between 138.2% and 161.8% fibo at 1.1366 and 1.0996 respectively. the resistance is 61.8% fibo at 1.2552.

GBPUSD_D1
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

In the H1 chart, the convergence made the pair reverse and correct upwards to reach 23.6% fibo. The next upside targets may be 38.2% and 50.0% fibo at 1.2095 and 1.2305 respectively. the support is the low at 1.1409.

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





GBPUSD_H1
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

EURJPY, “Euro vs. Japanese Yen”

As we can see in the daily chart, after testing the low at 115.86 and rebounding from it, EURJPY may start a new long-term rising impulse. Right now, the pair is trying to break the resistance at 38.2% fibo (120.19). If the pair succeeds, it may grow to reach the fractal high at 122.87. If this level is broken as well, the instrument may start a new long-term growth with the first target at 38.2% fibo (124.13).

EURJPY_D1
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

In the H4 chart, the pair is re-approaching 38.2% fibo at 120.19. In the future, the instrument is going to break this level. It’s only a matter of time.

EURJPY_4H

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
The Human Costs of COVID-19 Unpreparedness in US and Europe Mar 25, 2020 - By Dan Steinbock - As President Trump recently discovered, the novel coronavirus cannot be “talked down.” Delays and unpreparedness in the US and Europe are proving costly to the rest of the world in terms of public health and economic…
Why Global Investors Should Pay Attention to “Non-Confirmations” Mar 25, 2020 - By Elliott Wave International When a trend is strong, related markets tend to move in unison. However, when a trend is near exhaustion -- a bullish or bearish trend, "non-confirmations" often occur. A non-confirmation occurs when one market makes a…
Concerned About The Real Estate Market? Me Too – Part III Mar 25, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders - Our continuing research into the state of the Real Estate market suggests the Covid-19 virus event will likely put extreme pressure on many sectors within the US and global markets.  This, Part III of a multi-part research…