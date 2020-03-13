13 Mar

Fibonacci Retracements Analysis 13.03.2020 (BITCOIN, ETHEREUM)

March 13, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the daily chart, Bitcoin is totally dominated by bears; the pair has completed such a strong descending impulse that it has reached all important downside targets along with the post-correctional extension area between 138.2% and 161.8% fibo at 4890.00 and 3925.00 respectively. At the moment, the instrument may start a pullback, but the next downside target may be the long-term fractal low at 3121.90.

BTCUSD_D1
In the H4 chart, the pair is correcting after reaching the post-correctional extension area between 138.2% and 161.8% fibo at 4890.00 and 3925.00 respectively. The price is growing towards 23.6% fibo at 5171.00 and may later reach 38.2% and 50.0% fibo at 5945.00 and 6568.00 respectively.

BTCUSD_H4
ETHUSD, “Ethereum vs. US Dollar”

As we can see in the daily chart, the descending wave has tested the psychologically important support at 100.00. In the nearest future, ETHUSD may correct. However, after the correction, the pair may continue falling towards the long-term low at 80.86, as well as the post-correctional extension area between 138.2% and 161.8% fibo at 50.30 and 9.80 respectively.

ETHUSD_D1
In the H4 chart, the pair is correcting after reaching 89.98. The price is getting close to 23.6% fibo at 128.00 and may later reach 38.2% and 50.0% fibo at 152.17 and 170.82.

ETHUSD_H4

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

