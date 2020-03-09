09 Mar

Fibonacci Retracements Analysis 09.03.2020 (GOLD, USDCHF)

March 9, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the daily chart, the long-term trend was a little bit shy of reaching 76.0% fibo at 1708.10. after that, there was a divergence on MACD, which made the pair reverse and start falling. The key downside target may be 50.0% fibo at 1482.50.

GOLD_D1
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

In the H4 chart, the correctional downtrend may be followed by a new rising wave. In this case, the upside targets may be above 76.0% fibo (1708.10) inside the post-correctional extension area between 138.2% and 161.8% fibo at 1736.80 and 1767.15 respectively.

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





GOLD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

As we can see in the daily chart, the long-term bearish trend continues. The pair is heading towards 38.2% and 50.0% fibo at 0.9094 and 0.8707 respectively. the resistance is the high at 1.0344.

USDCHF_D1
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

In the H1 chart, the pair is quickly plunging towards 38.2% fibo at 0.9094.

USDCHF_H4

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Oil capitulates below $40 amid intra-OPEC+ price war Mar 9, 2020 - By Han Tan, Market Analyst, ForexTime The $40/bbl floor has given out below Brent Oil, which is now trading around its lowest levels since February 2016, after Saudi Arabia slashed its official prices by the most in some 20 years. The…
Gold and Silver Rally Back After Fed Emergency Rate Cut Mar 7, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders - Over the past few weeks and months, our research team has continued to sing the praises of precious metals – particularly Gold and Silver.  After last week’s dramatic selloff in precious metals (attributed mostly to margin call…
How To Trade A Standard Head & Shoulders Pattern Mar 6, 2020 - By Orbex - Standard and Inverse Head & Shoulders are two sides of the same coin and are the exact opposite of each other. That said, both signal the end of a directional move and hint at a reversal. A…