06 Mar

Fibonacci Retracements Analysis 06.03.2020 (BITCOIN, ETHEREUM)

March 6, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, after correcting to the downside by 50.0% and forming a short-term convergence, BTCUSD is starting a new rising wave. The targets are the high at 10505.60 and then 61.8% at 11015.00.

BTCUSD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

The H1 chart shows more detailed structure of the current uptrend. The pair is steadily growing towards 38.2% fibo at 9212.00 and may later reach 50.0% and 61.8% fibo at 9460.00 and 9706.40 respectively.

BTCUSD_H1
ETHUSD, “Ethereum vs. US Dollar”

As we can see in the daily chart, ETHUSD is consolidating around 38.2% fibo. Right now, the pair is trying to break the range to the upside and reach the high at 288.98 and then 76.0% fibo at 304.00. In the case of a further decline, the targets will be 50.0% and 61.8% fibo at 202.54 and 182.15 respectively.

ETHUSD_H4
The H1 chart says that the current consolidation is a correction of the previous descending wave, which has already reached 38.2%. The next targets are 50.0% and 61.8% fibo at 243.65 and 251.57 respectively. The resistance is the high at 209.28.

ETHUSD_H1

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Cryptocurrencies Financial News
