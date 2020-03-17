17 Mar

EURUSD: Pattern Hints At Triple Zigzag Completion

March 17, 2020

By Orbex

The current EURUSD structure suggests that we are near the end of a major upward impulse wave.

We see after completing the ascending cycle wave III, a decline in the correction IV initiated.

The correction wave IV structure could be a triple zigzag, consisting of primary sub-waves Ⓦ   – Ⓧ-Ⓨ-Ⓧ-Ⓩ.

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Wave Ⓩ, as the last part of the correction IV, is expected to be completed near 1.097 and could end in a standard zigzag pattern.

The target would respect the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement.

Looking at the structure closer provides an alternative scenario that might come into play. In this, the corrective wave IV could end earlier than expected in the main scenario.

This scenario looks at a weaker wave (C) in the zigzag Ⓩ, and also an identical low for Ⓩ and Ⓨ.

Since the impulse (C) is already under formation, we can expected the completion of this last wave near 1.1049.

By Orbex

 

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Part III – Crunching Some Numbers – Researcher Shares His Outlook Mar 17, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders - In this section of this multi-part research article related to the potential economic destruction of the Covid-19 virus event across the global markets (Part I, Part II). We’re going to peer into data related to the GDP and…
US Index Looks Undervalued Mar 17, 2020 - By Orbex Recent developments saw the Fed slashing rates further while pledging to increase its bond holdings by $700 billion. The King Dollar fell at the start of the recent financial turmoil. After peaking up to just shy off the triple-digit mark,…
Crunching Some Numbers – Our Researchers Share Their Data – Part II Mar 16, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders - Continuing our earlier multi-part research post related to our extensive number crunching and predictive modeling systems expectations going forward many years, (Part I) this second part will highlight some existing data points and start to discuss the…