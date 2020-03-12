12 Mar

EURUSD Analysis: Technical setup bearish for EURUSD despite positive data

March 12, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Technical setup bearish for EURUSD despite positive data

Euro-zone industrial production rose 2.3% over month in January after 1.8% decline in December, when a 1.4% growth was forecast. This is bullish for EURUSD. However, global equity markets are falling with uncertain economic prospects as coronavirus outbreak spreads globally. And technical setup is bearish ahead of ECB policy meeting where more monetary stimulus measures are expected to be announced.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Sell
Donchian Channel Neutral
MA(200) Sell
Fractals Sell
Parabolic SAR Sell

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Sell
Buy stop Below 1.1227
Stop loss Above 1.1319

