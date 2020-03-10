10 Mar

EURUSD Analysis: Smaller than expected recovery in French industrial output bearish for EURUSD

March 10, 2020

By IFCMarkets

French industrial production rose 1.2% over month in January after 2.5% decline in December, when a 1.8% growth was forecast. This is bearish for EURUSD

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Sell
Donchian Channel Neutral
MA(200) Buy
Fractals Sell
Parabolic SAR Sell

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Sell
Buy stop Below 1.1331
Stop loss Above 1.1401

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

