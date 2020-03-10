EURUSD Analysis: Smaller than expected recovery in French industrial output bearish for EURUSD

By IFCMarkets
Smaller than expected recovery in French industrial output bearish for EURUSD
French industrial production rose 1.2% over month in January after 2.5% decline in December, when a 1.8% growth was forecast. This is bearish for EURUSD
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Sell
|Donchian Channel
|Neutral
|MA(200)
|Buy
|Fractals
|Sell
|Parabolic SAR
|Sell
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Sell
|Buy stop
|Below 1.1331
|Stop loss
|Above 1.1401
