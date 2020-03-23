23 Mar

EURUSD Analysis: Rising euro-zone current account surplus bullish for EURUSD

March 23, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Euro-zone current account surplus rose in January to 34.7 billion euro from 32.6 billion in December, when a drop to 30.3 billion was expected. This is bullish for EURUSD.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Buy
Donchian Channel Neutral
MA(200) Sell
Fractals Buy
Parabolic SAR Buy

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 1.0802
Stop loss Below 1.0666

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

