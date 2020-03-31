31 Mar

EURUSD Analysis: Falling euro-zone inflation bearish for EURUSD

March 31, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Euro-zone inflation fell in March: the consumer price index growth slowed to 0.7% over year after 1.2% growth in February, when a decline to 0.8% was expected. This is bearish for EURUSD.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Sell
Donchian Channel Sell
MA(200) Buy
Fractals Sell
Parabolic SAR Sell

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Sell
Buy stop Below 1.0926
Stop loss Above 1.1032

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

