EURUSD Analysis: Falling euro-zone inflation bearish for EURUSD

By IFCMarkets
Falling euro-zone inflation bearish for EURUSD
Euro-zone inflation fell in March: the consumer price index growth slowed to 0.7% over year after 1.2% growth in February, when a decline to 0.8% was expected. This is bearish for EURUSD.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Sell
|Donchian Channel
|Sell
|MA(200)
|Buy
|Fractals
|Sell
|Parabolic SAR
|Sell
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Sell
|Buy stop
|Below 1.0926
|Stop loss
|Above 1.1032
Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets
Free Reports:
Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.
Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter