26 Mar

EURUSD Analysis: EURUSD rising despite deteriorated German sentiment

March 26, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Germany’s business sentiment deteriorated sharply in March as evidenced by the Ifo institute’s final survey results: Ifo’s business climate index slumped to 86.1 from 96.0 in February, when a drop to 87.9 was expected. Despite deteriorating German business sentiment report EURUSD setup is bullish.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Buy
Donchian Channel Buy
MA(200) Buy
Fractals Buy
Parabolic SAR Buy

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 1.0965
Stop loss Below 1.0891

