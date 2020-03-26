EURUSD Analysis: EURUSD rising despite deteriorated German sentiment

By IFCMarkets
EURUSD rising despite deteriorated German sentiment
Germany’s business sentiment deteriorated sharply in March as evidenced by the Ifo institute’s final survey results: Ifo’s business climate index slumped to 86.1 from 96.0 in February, when a drop to 87.9 was expected. Despite deteriorating German business sentiment report EURUSD setup is bullish.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Buy
|Donchian Channel
|Buy
|MA(200)
|Buy
|Fractals
|Buy
|Parabolic SAR
|Buy
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Buy
|Buy stop
|Above 1.0965
|Stop loss
|Below 1.0891
