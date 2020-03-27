Euro Rises Over 1% On The Day

By Orbex
The euro currency is up over 1.3% on the day.
Gains come for the fifth consecutive day as the US dollar is easing.
After clearing the resistance level of 1.0900, price action is likely to continue towards the 1.1055 region.
We could expect to see the gains stalling near the 1.1055 level. A reversal at this level will see a possible decline back to 1.0900 level where support will likely form.
