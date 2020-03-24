Euro Moves Into A Tight Range

By Orbex

The euro has stabilized as price action remains within the confines of 1.0787 and 1.0663.

With the possibility of a double bottom in place near 1.0663, the bias is looking to the upside.

However, unless the range is breached, we do not expect to see much movement.

On the contrary, this could expose the downside risks near 1.0663.

