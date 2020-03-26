Euro Maintains A Steady Hand

By Orbex
The euro is rising gradually with the gains coming at a modest pace.
After breaking out to the upside above 1.0787, price action is holding above this level.
As long as the support holds, we expect the next move to be toward 1.0900, eventually followed by 1.1055.
However, if the support fails, then we anticipate a decline back within the range of 1.0787 and 1.0663.
