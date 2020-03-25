Euro Breakouts From Range

By Orbex
The euro currency broke out from its range between 1.0787 and 1.0663.
The upside breakout comes as the Stochastics oscillator points to a hidden divergence. However, a rebound off the 1.0787 could confirm further upside.
The next immediate target is at 1.0900. To the downside, there is a risk that the common currency could slip back into the range.
