Euro Breakouts From Range

By Orbex

The euro currency broke out from its range between 1.0787 and 1.0663.

The upside breakout comes as the Stochastics oscillator points to a hidden divergence. However, a rebound off the 1.0787 could confirm further upside.

The next immediate target is at 1.0900. To the downside, there is a risk that the common currency could slip back into the range.

