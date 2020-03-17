17 Mar

EURJPY Analysis: Getting ready for release of statistics in the EU and Japan

March 17, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Getting ready for the release of the statistics in the EU and Japan

The upward trend means the strengthening of the euro and the weakening of the Japanese yen. The ECB rate is 0% with inflation in February of 1.2% in annual terms. The Bank of Japan rate is -0.1% with inflation in January 0.7% in annual terms. Other macroeconomic indicators of the EU and Japan are also close to each other. Probably the exchange rate of the currency pair may vary depending on the success of each country in the fight against coronavirus, as well as on the effectiveness of government support for both economies. Trade balance and inflation data for February will be published in Japan this week. In the Eurozone, the most significant data may be business activity indexes in Germany (ZEW), EU consumer confidence index for March and inflation in the EU for February in the 2nd reading, if it changes compared to the 1st reading (+ 1.2% )

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Buy
MACD Sell
MA(200) Buy
Fractals Neutral
Parabolic SAR Buy
Bollinger Bands Neutral

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 120,5
Stop loss Below 115,8

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Forex and Currency News
Crunching Some Numbers – Our Researchers Share Their Data – Part II Mar 16, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders - Continuing our earlier multi-part research post related to our extensive number crunching and predictive modeling systems expectations going forward many years, (Part I) this second part will highlight some existing data points and start to discuss the…
Containing the coronavirus: Chinese lessons Mar 15, 2020 - By Dan Steinbock - Despite containment in China, international response against the coronavirus has been lagging. So, what can be learned from the Chinese experience? As the novel coronavirus is globalizing, the very nature of the outbreak – which the…
Crunching Some Numbers and What They Say – Part I Mar 15, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders - This is one of those articles that are packed with resources showing your what to expect for various assets both long-term and short-term and will guide you through these volatile times and this year. Our friends and…