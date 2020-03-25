25 Mar

EURGBP – Potential Consolidation With Momentum To The Lower Side

March 25, 2020

By Orbex

With the backdrop of the current pandemic, the euro found temporary safe haven status finding willing buyers. The strength in the euro caused EURGBP to retest 10-year highs of the 0.9500 handle.

The pair likely has put on a temporary top and is currently on a retrace.

The 8-hour chart above shows two distinct levels where the retrace could end and swing back higher.

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





The first level comes to around the 0.9100 handle, while better-listed support would come lower to .8875.
As of now, we could expect a 0.9100 test and consolidation.

If the bounces remain shallow, we can potentially drop lower to the next resistance turning support at .8870.

The 2-hour chart below shows an initial support to just under the 0.9200 handle. A break lower to expose 0.9110 is in line with the 8 hours.

The main resistance lies right around to the 0.9400 handle.

By Orbex

 

Financial News Forex and Currency News
The Human Costs of COVID-19 Unpreparedness in US and Europe Mar 25, 2020 - By Dan Steinbock - As President Trump recently discovered, the novel coronavirus cannot be “talked down.” Delays and unpreparedness in the US and Europe are proving costly to the rest of the world in terms of public health and economic…
Why Global Investors Should Pay Attention to “Non-Confirmations” Mar 25, 2020 - By Elliott Wave International When a trend is strong, related markets tend to move in unison. However, when a trend is near exhaustion -- a bullish or bearish trend, "non-confirmations" often occur. A non-confirmation occurs when one market makes a…
Concerned About The Real Estate Market? Me Too – Part III Mar 25, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders - Our continuing research into the state of the Real Estate market suggests the Covid-19 virus event will likely put extreme pressure on many sectors within the US and global markets.  This, Part III of a multi-part research…