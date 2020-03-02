Ethereum Price Prediction for 2020 and Beyond

By Michael Kuchar



Ethereum Recap in 2019: Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency in the world in terms of market capitalization took charge of the busiest coin in 2019 with incredible technological improvement. The Ethereum market reigning decentralized Application (dAPP) had a massive breakthrough as the popularity was just as expected in 2019. However, this had a little reflection of its price. The price for Ethereum was $133.42 on 1 January 2019 and traded at $129.63 on 1 January 2020. This was about a 3% negative price change.

Some of the obvious reasons why Ethereum failed to perform in 2019 was partly due to the poor market performance of the entire cryptocurrency industry. Bitcoin which dictates the direction of the price movement of the altcoins had a generally poor performance, though it staged a short bull run to trade close to $14,000 before falling back to a four-digit price zone. Another reason why the technological improvement of Ethereum had little impact on the price was due to the massive shift in the portfolio. Many cryptocurrency investors had to sell their Ethereum to buy Bitcoin after Bitcoin nearly hit $20,000 in its previous all-time high.

2020 Price Prediction for Ethereum

Will the Price of Ethereum rise in 2020?

Answer – The price of Ethereum will surely rise in 2020.

Why will Ethereum rise?

Answer – The first reason why Ethereum will possibly stage a bull run in 2020 is largely linked to the global economy. According to an online expert, Bobby Ullery, Ethereum will massively be affected by the possible adoption of the blockchain technology in international trade. As claimed by this expert, the adoption of the blockchain for international trade will cause the total market capitalization of the cryptocurrency market to hit $4.5 trillion in 2020. In this case, Bitcoin and Ethereum will contribute 25% each to the total market cap, which means the Ethereum market cap will be over $1 trillion. Using a circulating supply of 109 million to calculate the price with a market cap of over $1 trillion means Ethereum will trade around $11,000 in 2020. This price point seems ridiculous considering the current price of the asset. However, nothing is impossible in the cryptocurrency market. Even today, we can observe that more and more CFD brokers support Ethereum trading, which results in overall boost of the coin. The bottom-line of this prediction is that Ethereum stands a chance of trading close or above its the all-time high price of $1300 in 2020. Ethereum will have to record a percentage rise of close to 1000% from its previous all-time high which is feasible considering the fact that Ethereum rose by 10,000% in 2017.

Spread over Effect is Another Reason

The Ethereum Price Chart portraying price before and after the Bitcoin halving in 2016

The Bitcoin Price Chart Portraying the Bitcoin Price Before and After the Halving Event.

Another reason why Ethereum will rise in 2020 is because of the Bitcoin halving event. It is very difficult to make any prediction of an altcoin without considering this occasional event that has the ability to turn things around in the market. The charts above display a similar price behavior of Bitcoin and Ethereum during and after the previous halving events. The last time Bitcoin recorded its all-time high, Ethereum also recorded an all-time high. The last time Bitcoin recorded a significant fall, Ethereum price took a significant fall as well. The Bitcoin halving event is expected to cause a bull run few months before the event and a massive bull run a year after the event for some reasons including speculations and the interplay of demand and supply. With the Bitcoin halving event, the Bitcoin Evolution could be just around the corner.

Ethereum Price Prediction 2020

Interestingly, a number of cryptocurrency prediction websites expected much from Ethereum in 2020 mostly because of the huge adoption rate of the dAPP. Coinswitch, a cryptocurrency price prediction site forecasted that Ethereum would trade a maximum price of about $1100 and a minimum price of $929 in the first quarter of 2020. The second quarter will see a trading price of $1600 before the price decline to $1550 in 2020. It is too early to pass judgment on the accuracy of this prediction especially in the period the cryptocurrency market has shown signs of improvement. Ethereum has currently risen from the $129 at the beginning of the year to a current price of $220 ( as at 8 February 2020).

From the factors explained above, Ethereum will finish the first quarter of 2020 with a price range of $350 – $550. Ethereum price has had a slowly rising rate compared to the likes of Bitcoin cash, and it seems it is still gathering momentum to surge. The second quarter of the year will see Ethereum trading between $550 to $900. The price within this period will be affected by the Bitcoin halving which is scheduled in May. The Ethereum will finish the year with a minimum price of $900 and a maximum price of $1600. It is possible that the digital asset will trade above $3500 in 2021 as the adoption of its technology hits a top form.

NB: The price of Ethereum is influenced by multiple factors which makes it difficult to come out with a 100% accurate prediction. The price may fall far below the predicted prices, and may also rise far above the predicted prices depending on the interplay of other factors stronger enough to influence the direction of the price movement.

About the Author:

Michael is an experienced financial trader using Forex, Commodities and Cryptocurrencies. In addition to trading, he runs businesses, trains traders and develops trading technology products. His other passions are boxing and traveling.