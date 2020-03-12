ECB keeps rate but boosts QE, starts new loan program

By CentralBankNews.info

The European Central Bank (ECB) surprised financial markets by maintaining its key interest rates, which are essentially already at the zero lower bound, but boosted its purchases of assets by 120 billion euros and will launch a new round of targeted longer-term refinancing operations (TLTROs) to “support bank lending to those affected most by the spread of the coronavirus, in particular small and medium-sized enterprises.”

The ECB, the central bank for the 19 countries that share the euro currency, has maintained its benchmark refinancing rate at 0.0 percent and the lending rate key at 0.25 percent since March 2016, but lowered its deposit rate in September 2019 to the current level of minus 0.50 percent.

“Although the Governing Council does not see material signs of strains in money markets or liquidity shortages in the banking system, these operations will provide an effective backstop in case of need,” the ECB said, referring to additional longer-term financing operations.

The ECB confirmed its earlier guidance that it expect key rates to “remain at their present or lower levels until it has seen the inflation outlook robustly converge to a level sufficiently close to, but below 2% within its projection horizon…”

A new round of targeted longer-term financing operations (TLROs) will begin in June and run until June 2021 but to bridge this gap, the ECB said it would conduct additional longer-term financing operations (LTROs) at fixed rate tenders will full allotment at a rate that is equal to the average rate on the deposit facility to “provide immediate liquidity support to the euro area financial system.”

TLTROs became part of the ECB’s non-standard monetary policy tools in 2014 and a second one, known as TLTRO-II, was launched in March 2016.

Banks that participated in those programs were able to borrow up to 30 percent of their outstanding loans to businesses and consumers, boosting the amount that banks can lend to the real economy at lower interest rates than the ECB normally offers.

Loans under TLTRO-III will be on more favorable terms, the ECB said, to support lending to business most affected by the spread of the coronavirus, known as Covid-19, with interest rates as low as 25 basis points below the average interest rate on the main refinancing operations.

For banks that maintain their levels of credit provision, the rate applied on these operations will be as low as 25 basis points below the average deposit facility over the period ending in June 2021.

In addition, the maximum amount that banks can borrow under TLTRO-III is raised to 50 percent of their outstanding loans, and the ECB will look into collateral easing measures.

In September last year the ECB restarted an earlier asset purchase program – known as quantitative easing (QE) – and began to purchase assets worth 20 billion euros from Nov. 1, 2019.

The earlier asset purchase program was completed at the end of 2018 after the ECB had accumulated some 2.6 trillion euros of bonds.

Today, the ECB said “a temporary envelope” of additional net asset purchases of 120 billion will be added until the end of the year and in combination with the existing asset purchase program (APP) will “support favorable financing conditions for the real economy in times of heightened uncertainty.”

The ECB confirmed its earlier guidance that it expects these asset purchases to “run for as long as necessary to reinforce this accommodative impact on its policy rates, and to end shortly before it starts raising the key ECB interest rates.”

Reinvestments from its maturing securities purchased under APP will also continue “for an extended period of time past the date when the Governing Council starts raising the key ECB interest rates, and in any case for as long as necessary to maintain favorable liquidity conditions and an ample degree of monetary accommodation.”



The European Central Bank released the following monetary policy statement and a statement regarding banking supervision: