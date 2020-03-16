16 Mar

DXY: Will We See A Break Beyond 100?

March 16, 2020

By Orbex

The current DXY structure hints at a bullish 5-wave impulse consisting of cycle degree waves I-II-III-IV-V.

In the above chart, we can see the final part, impulse V, being formed. It consists of primary sub-waves.

With the primary corrective wave ④ completed, a move towards 100.37 can be expected in wave ⑤. The target would respect the tenancy of impulse waves ③ and ⑤ being equal.

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





A different view can be provided on the above DXY depiction, where the primary corrective wave ④ is seen as incomplete.

The correction could take a flat formation, consisting of intermediate sub-waves (A)-(B)-(C). But any corrective pattern can be expected.

With the flat formation in mind, a raise to the ​​98.81 area can be followed by a decline near 97.42.

Both targets take into account the fact that all sub-waves of the flat formation are usually equal in size.

By Orbex

 

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Containing the coronavirus: Chinese lessons Mar 15, 2020 - By Dan Steinbock - Despite containment in China, international response against the coronavirus has been lagging. So, what can be learned from the Chinese experience? As the novel coronavirus is globalizing, the very nature of the outbreak – which the…
Crunching Some Numbers and What They Say – Part I Mar 15, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders - This is one of those articles that are packed with resources showing your what to expect for various assets both long-term and short-term and will guide you through these volatile times and this year. Our friends and…
Where’s the Bottom? – The Question Everyone Is Asking Mar 13, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders - Has the selloff ended?  When will it end?  What will the bottom look like and am I at risk of taking further losses?  What should I do? Do you want to take a guess at how many…