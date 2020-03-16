DXY: Will We See A Break Beyond 100?

By Orbex

The current DXY structure hints at a bullish 5-wave impulse consisting of cycle degree waves I-II-III-IV-V.

In the above chart, we can see the final part, impulse V, being formed. It consists of primary sub-waves.

With the primary corrective wave ④ completed, a move towards 100.37 can be expected in wave ⑤. The target would respect the tenancy of impulse waves ③ and ⑤ being equal.

A different view can be provided on the above DXY depiction, where the primary corrective wave ④ is seen as incomplete.

The correction could take a flat formation, consisting of intermediate sub-waves (A)-(B)-(C). But any corrective pattern can be expected.

With the flat formation in mind, a raise to the ​​98.81 area can be followed by a decline near 97.42.

Both targets take into account the fact that all sub-waves of the flat formation are usually equal in size.

