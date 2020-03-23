23 Mar

Dollar strengthened after emergency Fed rate cut to 0

March 23, 2020

By IFCMarkets

US dollar bullish bets more than tripled to $8.28 billion from $2.28 billion against the major currencies during the one week period, according to the report of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) covering data up to March 17 and released on Friday March 20. The ICE US dollar index gained more than 3% during that period after Fed’s emergency full percentage point rate cut Sunday, March 15, and the start of the purchase program in the magnitude of $700 billion in Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities. Later on March 17 the Fed launched the Commercial Paper Funding Facility – CPFF program, and began to buy directly short term corporate bonds in order to help companies affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

 

CFTC Sentiment vs Exchange Rate

March 17 2020 Bias Ex RateTrend Position $ mln Weekly Change
CAD bullish negative -676 -531
AUD bearish positive -1720 1794
EUR bearish negative 4474 6265
GBP bearish negative 1407 -717
CHF bearish negative 961 881
JPY bearish negative 3839 2868
Total 8284

 

commitment of traders net long short
commitment of traders weekly change
market sentiment ratio long short positions

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

Note:
This overview has an informative and tutorial character and is published for free. All the data, included in the overview, are received from public sources, recognized as more or less reliable. Moreover, there is no guarantee that the indicated information is full and precise. Overviews are not updated. The whole information in each overview, including opinion, indicators, charts and anything else, is provided only for familiarization purposes and is not financial advice or а recommendation. The whole text and its any part, as well as the charts cannot be considered as an offer to make a deal with any asset. IFC Markets and its employees under any circumstances are not liable for any action taken by someone else during or after reading the overview.

