Dollar bearish bets rise as Fed announced it would buy unlimited amount of bonds

By IFCMarkets

US dollar net short bets rose to $8.86 billion from $8.28 billion against the major currencies during the one week period, according to the report of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) covering data up to March 24 and released on Friday March 27. The change in overall dollar position was due to increase in bullish bets on euro while bullish bets on British Pound, Swiss franc and Japanese yen were cut. Australian and Canadian dollars maintained net short positions against the dollar. Bearish dollar bets rose as the Federal Reserve announced it would buy unlimited amount of Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities, and bolster emergency lending facilities. Before that the European Central Bank announced the start of a new stimulus program to buy bonds worth 1.1 trillion euros throughout this year.

CFTC Sentiment vs Exchange Rate March 24 2020 Bias Ex RateTrend Position $ mln Weekly Change CAD bearish positive -2027 -1351 AUD bearish positive -1507 213 EUR bullish positive 8281 3807 GBP bullish positive 802 -605 CHF bullish positive 624 -337 JPY bullish positive 2683 -1156 Total 8856

