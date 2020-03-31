31 Mar

Currency Majors Have Become Stable

March 31, 2020

by JustForex

The greenback has recovered part of the losses relative to its main competitors. Yesterday, the dollar index (#DX) closed in the green zone (+0.76%). Currency majors are currently consolidating. Financial market participants continue to assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy. According to the World Bank, the coronavirus pandemic will significantly slow down the growth of developing economies in East Asia and the Pacific.

The loonie remains under pressure after a significant collapse in oil prices during yesterday’s trading session. Demand for the “safe haven” currencies is still high. Investors expect a report on the US labor market for March, which will be published on Friday. Last week’s jobless claims data show how severely the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the US economy.

At the moment, the “black gold” prices are recovering after a sharp decline. Futures for the WTI crude oil are testing the $21.20 mark per barrel.

Market indicators

Major US stock indices continue to recover after a prolonged fall: #SPY (+3.25%), #DIA (+3.12%), #QQQ (+3.64%).

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





The 10-year US government bonds yield has moved away from multi-year lows. At the moment, the indicator is at the level of 0.70-0.71%.

The news feed on 2020.03.31:
  • – Report on the labor market in Germany at 10:55 (GMT+3:00);
  • – Eurozone’s consumer price index at 12:00 (GMT+3:00);
  • – Canada’s GDP data at 15:30 (GMT+3:00);
  • – CB consumer confidence index in the US at 17:00 (GMT+3:00).

by JustForex

Financial News Forex and Currency News
AUDUSD – Correction Continues Higher Mar 31, 2020 - By Orbex - The bigger picture is the loss of 0.6705 base support and the plunge thereafter. The pair printed a low of 0.5510, losing almost 1,200 pips. Currently, the pair is up on a bounce which is likely to…
Golden Arrow Resources Buying Back 10% of Outstanding Shares, Exploration Temporarily Halted by Pandemic Mar 30, 2020 - The Critical Investor takes a look at recent actions taken by this gold explorer. By The Gold Report - Source: The Critical Investor for Streetwise Reports   03/27/2020 The coronavirus pandemic together with the Saudi Arabia-Russia oil production increase took its…
From Global Virus Acceleration to Global Debt Explosion Mar 30, 2020 - By Dan Steinbock - The novel coronavirus is exploding in the US and Europe, due to complacency and inadequate preparedness. The escalation will translate to debt explosion, which will further complicate and prolong the fight against the virus globally. As…