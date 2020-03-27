Crude Oil Struggles Near Pivot Highs

By Orbex
WTI Crude oil prices are trading weaker, down over 4% on the day.
This comes amid the trend line holding up as dynamic resistance.
If the declines continue, then we expect a move lower back to the 22.00 level of support.
With the lower highs forming, there is a chance that WTI crude oil will converge into a descending triangle pattern. This signals a possible breakdown further below the 22.00 level.
