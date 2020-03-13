13 Mar

Countries Are Trying to Stimulate the Economy. US Stock Market Is Declining

March 13, 2020

by JustForex

The US dollar is recovering against a basket of major currencies. The dollar index (#DX) closed in the green zone (+1.01%). The US currency was supported by the fact that yesterday the US Federal Reserve tried to stop the market collapse by offering short-term loans $1.5 trillion worth. Also, the regulator gave a signal about the so-called start of a new wave of quantitative easing. In turn, investors also expect another reduction in the Fed interest rate.

The ECB has approved fresh stimulus measures and temporarily reduced capital requirements for banks to help the Eurozone cope with the crisis. The central bank increased its quantitative easing program by €120 billion by the end of the year. Also yesterday, the ECB decided on the interest rate. As experts forecasted, the regulator left interest rates unchanged.

The “black gold” prices are recovering after a significant collapse at the beginning of the week. Currently, futures for the WTI crude oil are testing the $33.10 mark per barrel. At 19:00 (GMT+2:00), Baker Hughes US rig count will be published.

Market indicators

Yesterday, there were aggressive sales in the US stock market: #SPY (-9.57%), #DIA (-10.06%), #QQQ (-9.17%).

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





The 10-year US government bonds yield rose slightly. At the moment, the indicator is at the level of 0.85-0.86%.

The news feed on 2020.03.13:
  • – Michigan consumer sentiment and expectations at 16:00 (GMT+2:00).

by JustForex

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Where’s the Bottom? – The Question Everyone Is Asking Mar 13, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders - Has the selloff ended?  When will it end?  What will the bottom look like and am I at risk of taking further losses?  What should I do? Do you want to take a guess at how many…
Uber’s Green Competitor Is Riding A $30 Trillion Mega-Trend Mar 12, 2020 - By OilPrice.com - If it's not green, it's not millennial--and that's a big problem for a company like Uber, or Lyft. Millennials love ride-sharing, but they don't appreciate the CO2 footprint that comes with it. The immediate problem for Uber…
Is This A Bear Market When Stocks Crash 20% and Bonds Spike 30% Mar 12, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders - It is another blood bath in the markets with everything down, including TLT (bonds) and gold. Safe havens falling with stocks is not a good sign as people are not comfortable owning anything, even the safe havens, and…