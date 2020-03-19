19 Mar

Coronavirus Induced Bear Market with Chris Vermeulen

March 19, 2020

By TheTechnicalTraders.com

Chris Vermeulen says money is moving just as it has in the past 5 waves of panic. This is a normal technical behavior in this type of market. There will be a huge move when money comes back into the stock market within several weeks. This will mark the first bounce in the bear market. All the countries of the world are pumping and dumping money into their economies.

Eventually, the music will come to an end. Dumping trillions may work out well for everyone, Americans, government, and investors. Whatever happens, it’s going to be a major plus for precious metals and mining stocks.

Click Here to Listen to the Audio

As a technical analysis and trader since 1997, I have been through a few bull/bear market cycles. I believe I have a good pulse on the market and timing key turning points for short-term swing traders.

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Visit my ETF Wealth Building Newsletter and if you like what I offer, and ride my coattails as I navigate these financial markets and build wealth while others lose nearly everything they own during the next financial crisis.

Chris Vermeulen
TheTechnicalTraders.com

 

Financial News Stock Market News
Dollar remains king as pandemic fears grip markets Mar 19, 2020 - By Lukman Otunuga, ForexTime -Words fail t o describe how explosively volatile and chaotic financial markets have been over the past few days. Fears over a global recession sparked by the coronavirus pandemic are blunting appetite for stock markets with…
Four Key Questions To This Crisis Everyone is Asking Mar 18, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders - Recently, I was asked to participate in a live radio talk with Arnold Gay and Yasmin Wonkers at Money 89.3 Asia First and was sent the following questions to prepare for the show.  I thought this would be…
You Won’t Believe WHEN Pension Funds “Embraced Stocks as a Safe Investment” Mar 18, 2020 - By Elliott Wave International Pension funds were already in a highly precarious position before the DJIA's February 12 high and the subsequent start of the high drama in stock moves. The 2018 edition of Robert Prechter's Conquer the Crash noted:…