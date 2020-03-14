Canada cuts rate another 50 bps and ready to ease more

By CentralBankNews.info
Canada’s central bank cut its benchmark interest rate for the second time in 10 days as a “proactive measure taken in light of the negative shocks to Canada’s economy from the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent sharp drop in oil prices,” adding it was ready to adjust its monetary policy further if required to support the economy and keep inflation on target.
The Bank of Canada (BOC) cut its target for the overnight rate by another 50 basis points to 0.75 percent and has now cut it by a full percentage point following the earlier cut on March 4, the first time it had cut the rate since raising it in October 2018.
BOC is the sixth central bank to cut its rate at unscheduled policy meetings since the U.S. Federal Reserve’s surprise cut on March 3.
Canada’s rate cut boosts the number of central banks that have cut rates this week to eight, with six banks cutting their rate by 50 basis points and the other two cutting by 100 points.
Since Jan. 29, when Sri Lanka’s central bank was the first to refer to the threat from the virus to global growth when it cut its rate, 31 central banks have cut their rates, with BOC the only central bank to cut its rate twice.
“It is clear that the spread of the coronavirus is having serious consequences for Canadian families, and for the Canadian economy,” BOC said, adding lower oil prices will weigh heavily on the economy, particularly in energy intensive regions.
BOC will update its outlook for the economy at its next scheduled policy meeting on April 15.
In January BOC forecast 1.6 percent growth for 2020, unchanged from 2019, and 2.0 percent growth for 2021.
In a separate statement, BOC also announced it was planning to launch a Banker’s Acceptance Purchase Facility (BAPF) and starting March 23 it would conduct secondary market purchases of 1-month acceptances.
The bankers’ acceptance market is one of Canada’s core funding markets and a key source of funding for small- and medium-sized corporate borrowers.
BOC has also taken other steps to ensure liquidity in the financial system, including broadening the scope of its bond buyback program.
The first operation will be a C$500 million switch operation in the 30-year sector on March 16 and on March 17 BOC will temporarily add new term repo operations with terms of 6 and 12 months.
The operations will take place bi-weekly, with C$4 billion and C$3 billion offered that day for 168 day and 350 day maturities, respectively.
The Bank of Canada released two statements, first the monetary policy decision and then Governor Stephen Poloz’ opening statement to a press conference:
